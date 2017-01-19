ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- New Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph told a Denver newspaper Wednesday that allegations of a 2004 sexual assault that have resurfaced since his hiring last week "are false."

This past weekend, the Boulder Daily Camera published details from a 2004 police report that showed Joseph was accused in 2004 of sexually assaulting two female trainers when he was a defensive backs coach at the University of Colorado.

Those allegations were reviewed and investigated by a state task force that, at the time, examined a recruiting scandal at the school. Though the school put Joseph on "administrative leave'' at the time, he was neither charged nor interviewed as part of the investigation.

In 2004, one of the two women said she did not want to press charges, and the other woman declined to be interviewed by the police, and the case was closed.

In an interview with The Denver Post on Wednesday, Joseph said the claims "are false.''

He added in the interview: "That was resolved a long time ago. For myself, for my family, for the Denver Broncos, I'm disappointed and embarrassed. I was a young guy, and it showed to my immaturity and irresponsibility in my life when I was younger. But I've grown so much, and that's why I'm disappointed, because I've grown so much as a person, as a coach, as a father, as a husband. Everyone who knows me knows that I try to live my life the right way, and I regret that my name is even associated with this."

Joseph had informed Broncos executive vice president of football operations/general manager John Elway and team president/CEO Joe Ellis within the last week about the past allegations.

Broncos vice president of public relations Patrick Smyth said in a statement: "While we were aware of these accusations, he was not charged with anything from the report filed in 2004."

Joseph was a player at Colorado between 1990-95 and later returned for two stints as an assistant coach -- as a graduate assistant from 1999-2001 and as the team's defensive backs coach in 2003-04.