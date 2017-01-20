Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zach Orr, the team's leading tackler this season, will announce his retirement Friday, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

The 24-year-old Orr, who also had three interceptions this season, was placed on injured reserve after suffering a stinger in his neck against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 25.

His retirement was first reported by the NFL Network.

Orr, a first-time starter after entering training camp as a backup, finished the season with 132 combined tackles, including two on special teams. Despite missing the final game, Orr's single-season total was the team's third-highest in the past decade, behind only Ray Lewis (139 in 2010 and 134 in 2009).

The third-year player, who is the son of former Redskins tight end Terry Orr, was set to be a restricted free agent this year and was in line to get a tender over $2 million in 2017. He made the team as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas in 2014.

The media recognized Orr as the team's "Good Guy" this season for insight and accessibility.