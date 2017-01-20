Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Matt Ryan talk about Julio Jones participating in Friday's practice and how he won't have limitations against the Packers. (0:22)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones, who aggravated a toe sprain in last week's playoff victory, is ready to play and won't have any limitations going into Sunday's NFC Championship Game, according to coach Dan Quinn.

Jones was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, then returned to practice Friday and was a limited participant. Jones caught passes at the beginning of practice, then participated on the hands team during special-teams drills.

"We were pleased with his response and how quickly he came back and had good bounce," Quinn said Friday. "[He] ran hard, jumped -- so he looked good."

Quinn was asked specifically if Jones would have any limitations Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

"None," Quinn replied with emphasis.

Jones played a season-low 58 percent of the snaps in last week's 36-20 playoff win over Seattle. He did not finish the game.

Although Quinn expressed confidence in Jones' status, Jones will be worth monitoring throughout Sunday's game. He originally suffered the toe sprain in Week 13 of the regular season and missed two games.

Quinn said everyone is ready to play. That includes free safety Keanu Neal (foot), wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (foot), and defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux (shoulder).