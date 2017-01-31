This story appears in ESPN The Magazine's Feb. 6 Super Bowl Preview Issue. Subscribe today!

Headed to the Super Bowl in Houston this week? Stars from the Texans, Rockets, Astros and more share their picks on how to eat, drink and think like a local.

1 WILLIE G'S

Houston's go-to spot for Gulf oysters, seafood and steaks

1605 Post Oak Blvd.

www.williegs.com

"With our proximity to the Gulf Coast, seafood is some of the best food of southeast Texas. You can't beat it at Willie G's. For a great steak, try B&B Butchers." -- MAJOR APPLEWHITE, U. of Houston football coach

2 THE GALLERIA

Texas' largest shopping center, at 2.4 million square feet

5085 Westheimer Road

www.galleriahouston.com

"On an off-day, I usually go shopping at The Galleria or Rice Village. Afterward, my favorite restaurant, Steak 48, is over by The Galleria too." -- PATRICK BEVERLEY, Rockets PG/SG

3 IPIC THEATERS

Cinema featuring leather chairs, gourmet food and cocktails

4444 Westheimer Road

www.ipictheaters.com

"I've been going to iPic lately. They have the movie theater in there and also a little sitting area where they've got a DJ at times, a nice lounge area. It's a cool atmosphere." -- JONATHAN JOSEPH, Texans CB

4 UCHI

Contemporary Japanese dining and sushi restaurant

904 Westheimer Road

www.uchirestaurants.com

"It's one of the best in the city. Everything is so good there. The only bad thing about it is the wait. It's always a long wait." -- RYAN ANDERSON, Rockets PF

5 PROOF

Rooftop lounge, with better-than-bar food, hip decor, DJs

2600 Travis St.

www.proofrooftoplounge.com

"I don't go out much, but when I do, I like to go to Proof. It offers a city view, and the outdoor patio is relaxing." -- LANCE McCULLERS, Astros starting pitcher

6 THE REVENTION CENTER

Great spot to see national musicians and comedians

520 Texas Ave.

www.reventionmusiccenter.com

"There's a lot of underground music in Houston -- a lot of different genres. My favorite venue is the Revention Center. I saw the Weeknd there." -- DeANDRE HOPKINS, Texans WR

7 LYNN R. LOWREY ARBORETUM

Rice campus arboretum featuring local Houston plants

6100 Main St.

arboretum.rice.edu

"I think the thing people may like is the live oak arbor that surrounds our Rice campus. People can walk or jog around our entire campus and be sheltered by the trees the whole time." -- WAYNE GRAHAM, Rice baseball coach

8 HOLOCAUST MUSEUM HOUSTON

Fourth-largest Holocaust memorial museum in the U.S.

5401 Caroline St.

hmh.org

"I like checking out the museum district -- my favorite is the Holocaust Museum. After studying history in college, going to see it was very humbling and informative." -- XAVIER SU'A-FILO, Texans G

9 HOUSTON ZOO

Fifty-five acre zoo with 2,800 animals

6200 Hermann Park Drive

www.houstonzoo.org

"I always go to the zoo. I like feeding the giraffes. When I went out there for the rookie event, we got to hang out with the rhinos and see what they do." -- D.J. READER, Texans DL

10 BARRY'S PIZZA

Family-friendly diner with deep-dish pizza

6003 Richmond Ave

www.barryspizza.com

"On a day off, I'm going to Fuzzy Tacos or Barry's Pizza -- right on Richmond. Good deep dish, and it's right down the street from my house. Then I take my son to Dave and Busters, which is right nearby." -- COREY BREWER, Rockets SF

11 GLORIA'S LATIN CUISINE

Latin restaurant with live salsa every weekend

2616 Louisiana St.

www.gloriascuisine.com

"My favorite thing to do in Houston? Cowboy up, eat, and go salsa dancing at Gloria's Latin Cuisine And then Belvedere on Friday and Saturday nights. You've got to get your hip rotations in there." -- ANTONIO SMITH, Texans DE

12 HANK'S GYM

Houston's oldest established gym

5320 Elm Street

www.hanksgym.com

"I like to work out there, and it's kind of hidden." -- DUANE BROWN, Texans LT