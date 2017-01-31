This story appears in ESPN The Magazine's Feb. 6 Super Bowl Preview Issue. Subscribe today!
Headed to the Super Bowl in Houston this week? Stars from the Texans, Rockets, Astros and more share their picks on how to eat, drink and think like a local.
1 WILLIE G'S
Houston's go-to spot for Gulf oysters, seafood and steaks
1605 Post Oak Blvd.
www.williegs.com
"With our proximity to the Gulf Coast, seafood is some of the best food of southeast Texas. You can't beat it at Willie G's. For a great steak, try B&B Butchers." -- MAJOR APPLEWHITE, U. of Houston football coach
2 THE GALLERIA
Texas' largest shopping center, at 2.4 million square feet
5085 Westheimer Road
www.galleriahouston.com
"On an off-day, I usually go shopping at The Galleria or Rice Village. Afterward, my favorite restaurant, Steak 48, is over by The Galleria too." -- PATRICK BEVERLEY, Rockets PG/SG
3 IPIC THEATERS
Cinema featuring leather chairs, gourmet food and cocktails
4444 Westheimer Road
www.ipictheaters.com
"I've been going to iPic lately. They have the movie theater in there and also a little sitting area where they've got a DJ at times, a nice lounge area. It's a cool atmosphere." -- JONATHAN JOSEPH, Texans CB
4 UCHI
Contemporary Japanese dining and sushi restaurant
904 Westheimer Road
www.uchirestaurants.com
"It's one of the best in the city. Everything is so good there. The only bad thing about it is the wait. It's always a long wait." -- RYAN ANDERSON, Rockets PF
5 PROOF
Rooftop lounge, with better-than-bar food, hip decor, DJs
2600 Travis St.
www.proofrooftoplounge.com
"I don't go out much, but when I do, I like to go to Proof. It offers a city view, and the outdoor patio is relaxing." -- LANCE McCULLERS, Astros starting pitcher
6 THE REVENTION CENTER
Great spot to see national musicians and comedians
520 Texas Ave.
www.reventionmusiccenter.com
"There's a lot of underground music in Houston -- a lot of different genres. My favorite venue is the Revention Center. I saw the Weeknd there." -- DeANDRE HOPKINS, Texans WR
7 LYNN R. LOWREY ARBORETUM
Rice campus arboretum featuring local Houston plants
6100 Main St.
arboretum.rice.edu
"I think the thing people may like is the live oak arbor that surrounds our Rice campus. People can walk or jog around our entire campus and be sheltered by the trees the whole time." -- WAYNE GRAHAM, Rice baseball coach
8 HOLOCAUST MUSEUM HOUSTON
Fourth-largest Holocaust memorial museum in the U.S.
5401 Caroline St.
hmh.org
"I like checking out the museum district -- my favorite is the Holocaust Museum. After studying history in college, going to see it was very humbling and informative." -- XAVIER SU'A-FILO, Texans G
9 HOUSTON ZOO
Fifty-five acre zoo with 2,800 animals
6200 Hermann Park Drive
www.houstonzoo.org
"I always go to the zoo. I like feeding the giraffes. When I went out there for the rookie event, we got to hang out with the rhinos and see what they do." -- D.J. READER, Texans DL
10 BARRY'S PIZZA
Family-friendly diner with deep-dish pizza
6003 Richmond Ave
www.barryspizza.com
"On a day off, I'm going to Fuzzy Tacos or Barry's Pizza -- right on Richmond. Good deep dish, and it's right down the street from my house. Then I take my son to Dave and Busters, which is right nearby." -- COREY BREWER, Rockets SF
11 GLORIA'S LATIN CUISINE
Latin restaurant with live salsa every weekend
2616 Louisiana St.
www.gloriascuisine.com
"My favorite thing to do in Houston? Cowboy up, eat, and go salsa dancing at Gloria's Latin Cuisine And then Belvedere on Friday and Saturday nights. You've got to get your hip rotations in there." -- ANTONIO SMITH, Texans DE
12 HANK'S GYM
Houston's oldest established gym
5320 Elm Street
www.hanksgym.com
"I like to work out there, and it's kind of hidden." -- DUANE BROWN, Texans LT