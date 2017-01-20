PITTSBURGH -- Steelers tight end Ladarius Green practiced Friday, but he must pass the final stages of the concussion protocol in order to play against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.
Green, who has missed the last four weeks after taking a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, said he "really didn't do much, just running around" in Friday's session. He will make the trip to Foxborough with the team.
"That's not my decision," Green said of his status for Sunday's game. "It's up to the coaches."
In his first season with the Steelers after signing a four-year, $20 million contract, Green has missed 12 of a possible 18 games because of a surgically repaired ankle and the concussion. He was a vertical threat before the latest injury, averaging 16.9 yards per catch.
"It's been rough. It's been real rough," Green said of this season. "But I'm still happy to be here. They are still being great to me. Can't complain. I just have to take it every day."
In other news, linebacker James Harrison (triceps/shoulder) is expected to play through his injury. Running back Le'Veon Bell returned to the team Friday after a one-day excused absence.