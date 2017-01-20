PITTSBURGH -- Steelers tight end Ladarius Green practiced Friday, but he must pass the final stages of the concussion protocol in order to play against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Green, who has missed the last four weeks after taking a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, said he "really didn't do much, just running around" in Friday's session. He will make the trip to Foxborough with the team.

Editor's Picks Steelers' run game could make difference against Patriots Steelers reporter Jeremy Fowler and Patriots reporter Mike Reiss take an in-depth look at Sunday's AFC Championship Game matchup.

Malcolm Butler vs. Antonio Brown should once again be a treat to watch Sunday's playoff game between the Patriots and Steelers will feature one of the best receiver-cornerback matchups in the NFL.

Betting nuggets to know for AFC, NFC title games Looking to bet one of the NFL conference championship games on Sunday? Here are the most intriguing betting nuggets you need to know before placing a wager on either game. 2 Related

"That's not my decision," Green said of his status for Sunday's game. "It's up to the coaches."

In his first season with the Steelers after signing a four-year, $20 million contract, Green has missed 12 of a possible 18 games because of a surgically repaired ankle and the concussion. He was a vertical threat before the latest injury, averaging 16.9 yards per catch.

"It's been rough. It's been real rough," Green said of this season. "But I'm still happy to be here. They are still being great to me. Can't complain. I just have to take it every day."

In other news, linebacker James Harrison (triceps/shoulder) is expected to play through his injury. Running back Le'Veon Bell returned to the team Friday after a one-day excused absence.