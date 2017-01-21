The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms on a contract with Gus Bradley to be their defensive coordinator, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bradley, who was fired as Jacksonville Jaguars coach in December with two games left in his fourth season, was a hot commodity as a defensive coordinator candidate. He also drew interest from the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers

Bradley interviewed with the Chargers earlier this week and the team remained hopeful that he would eventually accept their offer.

Bradley replaces John Pagano, who was not retained after five seasons as the Chargers' defensive coordinator and 15 years overall in the organization. Pagano interviewed with the Redskins for their defensive coordinator opening earlier this week.

The addition of Bradley means the Chargers could be switching from a 3-4 defensive scheme to the 4-3 that Bradley ran both in Jacksonville and in Seattle.

Bradley, 50, was Seattle's defensive coordinator from 2009 to 2012. The Seahawks led the league in fewest points allowed in Bradley's final season on staff, giving up just 15.3 points per game.

Bradley will see some familiar faces in Los Angeles. Nose tackle Brandon Mebane and linebacker Korey Toomer both played under him in Seattle.

The Chargers have retained secondary coach Ron Milus and defensive line coach Giff Smith.