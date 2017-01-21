Damien Woody and Field Yates talk about how Aaron Rodgers should still have a big game despite missing key receivers. (1:06)

Packers receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison are each listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Falcons in Atlanta. Nelson is two weeks removed from suffering broken ribs in the wild-card round against the Giants. Adams sprained his left ankle in the divisional-round win over the Cowboys, and Allison injured his hamstring against Dallas.

Of the three, only Nelson participated in a practice this week, although he wasn't in pads like the rest of the team.

To make room for McCaffrey, the Packers placed center JC Tretter on injured reserve. Tretter has not played since Oct. 30, when he suffered a knee injury against the Falcons. He suffered a setback this week and underwent surgery Tuesday.

McCaffrey, 22, is the son of former Pro Bowl receiver Ed McCaffrey and older brother of Christian McCaffrey, who is currently projected as a first-round pick in this year's draft.

Max McCaffrey was signed to the Packers' practice squad Dec. 20, after being originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Duke by the Raiders on May 10. He has yet to play in an NFL game.