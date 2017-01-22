New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett and wide receivers Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell, all listed as questionable on the injury report, are expected to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

All three were limited in practice this week. It is unlikely, though, that all five of New England's receivers -- Hogan, Mitchell, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and Michael Floyd -- will be active against the Pittsburgh Steelers because the Patriots have needs at other areas on the roster.

Mitchell suffered a right knee injury Dec. 24 and missed the past two games. Hogan suffered a thigh injury that knocked him out of last Saturday's divisional-round win over the Houston Texans. Bennett has been nursing a knee injury.

Amendola also was limited in practice due to an ankle injury and is considered questionable.