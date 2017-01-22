Adam Schefter explains how even though Jordy Nelson was limited in practice all week and Davante Adams didn't see the field at all, both Packers wide receivers are expected to play against the Falcons in the NFC Championship Game. (0:58)

Green Bay Packers wide receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison are active for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Editor's Picks With WRs ailing, Packers promote McCaffrey The Packers promoted WR Max McCaffrey on Saturday, a sign they could be without one of their ailing wideouts against the Falcons.

Nelson is two weeks removed from suffering broken ribs in the wild-card round against the Giants. Adams sprained his left ankle and and Allison injured his hamstring in the Packers' divisional-round win over the Cowboys last Sunday.

Of the three, only Nelson participated in a practice this week, although he wasn't in pads like the rest of the team.

With uncertainty at the receiver position, the Packers promoted Max McCaffrey from the practice squad on Saturday.

The Packers received a shipment of Kevlar sheets for Nelson to consider using in his equipment for additional protection for his ribs should he play.

Nelson practiced on a limited basis during the week but was not cleared for contact. Nelson said if he played, he would likely require more than his standard protection.

ESPN's Ed Werder and Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.