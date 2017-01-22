Adam Schefter examines how the Colts attempted unsuccessfully to improve the relationship between Ryan Grigson and Chuck Pagano using psychologists, as well as why it is a mistake to assume someone is a favorite to take Grigson's GM position. (1:45)

In an effort to stabilize their organization and enhance communication, the Indianapolis Colts brought in psychologists to help improve coach Chuck Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson's relationship, league sources told ESPN.

The focus primarily was on ways Pagano and Grigson could improve their communication, but ultimately Colts owner Jim Irsay determined the relationship was unworkable and fired Grigson on Saturday.

"There was a lot of work going on within our organization to evaluate how interaction happens, how people communicate and how we get better," Irsay said. "It wasn't just sitting and staring outside at the Indiana winter. Through that process, I think both men grew and understood where they have to change."

According to sources, one person compared the meetings to a couple going to marriage counseling, hoping they could work out their issues with the help of a third party.

Irsay alluded to how much effort his organization put into making the relationship between Pagano and Grigson work. But ultimately, irreconcilable differences contributed to the Colts' decision to part ways with Grigson.