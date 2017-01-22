ATLANTA -- Mason Crosby's NFL-record streak of 23 straight successful field goals in the postseason came to an end exactly where it started.

The Green Bay Packers kicker missed wide right from 41 yards on the Packers' opening offensive drive in the first quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons. Before that, Crosby's last miss in a playoff game came at the Georgia Dome in the 2010 playoffs.

Mason Crosby's miss in the first quarter ended his postseason-record streak of successful field goals at 23. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

His miss also was the first missed field goal attempt this postseason, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Crosby sent the Packers into the NFC title game with a 51-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Dallas Cowboys in last week's divisional-round game.

Crosby's record streak of postseason field goals ends at four more than David Akers, next on the list after he made 19 straight attempts from the 2004-09 postseasons.