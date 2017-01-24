A lawsuit filed more than two years ago by "The Fish Guy," an aquatic services company in Massachusetts, against Buffalo Bills linebacker Brandon Spikes resulted in Spikes' paychecks being garnished until last week.

Court papers showed Joshua Wolfson, who transported Spikes' tropical fish and aquarium from Rhode Island to Buffalo when Spikes initially signed with the Bills in 2014, filed a lawsuit in December 2014 seeking $4,045 that Spikes did not pay for the move, The Buffalo News reported Tuesday.

Spikes' attorney told Wolfson's attorney in February 2015 that Spikes was not responsible for repayment because "The Fish Guy" sold Spikes an $8,000 custom aquarium that "proved to be inadequate for the type and number of tropical fish owned by Mr. Spikes." Spikes' attorney also claimed that Spikes should be owed $2,500 the death of some of Spikes' fish during a separate move in Providence, Rhode Island, years earlier when Spikes played for the New England Patriots.

An Erie County, New York, judge ruled in May 2015 that Spikes owed Wolfson $4,990 for failure to appear for the lawsuit, the newspaper reported. The notice was sent to Spikes' address in Buffalo, but by that time, Spikes was again a member of the Patriots -- a stint that ended when Spikes was released in June of 2015 after a hit-and-run crash. Spikes was suspended four games by the NFL and did not play in 2015.

Spikes' paychecks were garnished when he re-signed last August with the Bills, but he still owed "The Fish Guy" over $3,000 when a judge ruled last week that the collection be halted. The case will be back in court Thursday.

Originally a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2010, Spikes played in 11 games this season for the Bills and made nine tackles. His playing time was limited to nine percent of defensive snaps and seven percent of special-teams snaps.