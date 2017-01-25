Damien Woody thinks Roger Goodell is lying when he says it would be an "honor" to hand Tom Brady the Lombardi trophy and justifying going to the Falcons' game instead of the Patriots' game two weeks in a row. (1:06)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that he wouldn't be uncomfortable handing the Lombardi Trophy to quarterback Tom Brady if the New England Patriots win Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5.

Editor's Picks Love and hate in the time of Tom Brady Perhaps the most interesting way to view Tom Brady in the autumn of his career is by acknowledging how improbable it is that he became the most reliable lightning rod in football.

That possibility would make for a compelling moment after a long court battle between the league and Brady. Goodell said in an interview on The Herd on Fox Sports Radio that it wouldn't be awkward.

"Not for a second. ... Tom Brady is one of the all-time greats. He has been for several years," Goodell said. "He's on the precipice of at least potentially winning his fifth Super Bowl ring. He's an extraordinary player, great performer, and a sure-fire Hall of Famer. So it would be an honor."

Goodell also was asked about his relationship with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who has been critical of the league's handling of Deflategate. In a New York Times story posted Jan. 19, Kraft said, "Sometimes the league really messes up, and I think they really messed this up badly."

Roger Goodell presented the Pete Rozelle Trophy to Tom Brady two years ago, when he was the MVP of Super Bowl XLIX. Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Said Goodell, "I wouldn't be doing my job if somebody wasn't unhappy with a decision that you make or where you're doing it. Robert and I can disagree about things. We have a healthy respect for one another, but that's true with any owner. That doesn't affect my relationship or the fact we work together to try to make the NFL better ultimately. That's the most important thing going for us.

"I can't agree with everybody at every moment, and I shouldn't. ... It's not personal. It's professional and it's to make sure we're doing everything to protect the great game we have and promote it."

Goodell's decision to attend the NFC Championship Game last week -- the second straight week he was in Atlanta -- was a notable storyline in New England, where he hasn't attended a Patriots game since before Deflategate. Goodell said on Fox Sports Radio that the decision was not a result of safety concerns.

"We had two great games. I was in Boston two years ago for the divisional and the championship games. I try to get to as many stadiums as I can," he said. "We have two great games and you've got to choose. And frankly, the focus should be on the players, the coaches and the great game. That's the way it was this weekend, and the way it should be."