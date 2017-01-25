Richard Sherman reacts to a report that the NFL could take away a draft pick from the Seahawks for failing to disclose Sherman's knee injury. (0:40)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman doesn't agree with the possibility of his team losing a second-round draft pick for failing to disclose a knee injury during the season.

"I don't know if that should be the retribution," Sherman told ESPN after Wednesday's Pro Bowl practice. "I don't know what the course should be. But I think that's a bit harsh."

Editor's Picks Sources: Carroll flub may cost Seahawks pick Sources tell ESPN's Chris Mortensen that the Seattle Seahawks are in danger of losing their 2017 second-round draft pick for failing to disclose a knee injury to cornerback Richard Sherman.

He also addressed the topic in an interview with ESPN's Sal Paolantonio.

"I heard some foolishness like that. That's just unfortunate. I think they kind of are a little too hard on our team for no reason. I think if there's other teams that kind of just got docked for the same thing, so it's going to be curious how they treat the other teams."

Sherman, who spoke to the media for the first time since ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported the possibility, confirmed Wednesday that he's "banged-up" after a grueling season. The Seahawks lost in the divisional round to the Atlanta Falcons, who went on to win the NFC championship a week later and then advanced to the Super Bowl.

Richard Sherman points out that he's healthy enough to be at the Pro Bowl this week and said he heard "foolishness" about the NFL possibly taking a draft pick away from the Seahawks for failing to disclose his knee injury. AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Seattle coach Pete Carroll first revealed an MCL injury for Sherman last week during a radio interview.

"You know, everybody plays banged -p. It's a rough sport," Sherman said. "You just keep playing. It is what it is.

"[I'm] good enough to be out here [at the Pro Bowl]. So I'm good enough. All these guys are banged-up, nicked up. It just is what it is. Football is violent. It's a 100 percent injury rate."

Sherman was very playful and moved around fine during the first Pro Bowl practice on Wednesday. He joked and laughed at Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott when Elliott lined up against him at receiver, and Sherman used a trick of throwing grass in the face of New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to slow him down during a passing play.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott lined up at wide receiver against Seahawks CB Richard... https://t.co/ykBfrwWS2z pic.twitter.com/RDxGBHxaBW — James Walker (@JamesWalkerNFL) January 25, 2017

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday night (ESPN, 8 p.m ET).