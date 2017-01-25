The NFL and NFL Players Association have warned the Dolphins for "not strictly" following the league's concussion protocol with quarterback Matt Moore during their wild-card playoff loss to the Steelers earlier this month.

The Dolphins were not fined or penalized but were told both are possible if they have any future violations of the protocol.

As a result of their handling of Matt Moore earlier this month, the Dolphins were told that any future deviation from the concussion protocol may result in enhanced discipline. Charles Trainor Jr/Miami Herald via AP

"The Miami Dolphins were notified in a letter co-signed by Dr. Hunt Batjer, Co-Chair of the NFL Head, Neck & Spine Committee and Dr. Thom Mayer, Medical Director for the NFLPA, that the NFL-NFLPA review determined that the Protocol was not strictly followed," the league said in a statement. "The letter further advised the Dolphins that they must engage their staff in a full review of the Protocol and conduct additional education, if necessary. The Dolphins were also advised that any future deviation from the Protocol may result in enhanced discipline, including monetary fines assessed against the Club."

Moore was hit high by Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree in the second quarter of the Jan. 8 contest and was temporarily knocked out of the game. He returned to the game soon after and told reporters afterward that he "got smoked" but didn't sustain a concussion.

In the statement, the NFL said its goal is to have all 32 teams on the same page in regards to how concussions are handled.

"The objective of the Concussion Protocol is to ensure a standardized process composed of best practices is used to identify and manage potential concussions," the league said. "Concussion diagnosis and management is often a difficult and complex exercise, compounded by hectic game conditions. Accurate diagnosis and management of concussion requires a collaborative approach among experienced physicians on the sideline, each acutely aware of his or her responsibilities and all committed to the strict application of the protocol designed to protect players."