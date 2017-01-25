Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh had surgery to clean up his knee, Miami vice president Mike Tannenbaum said Wednesday at the Senior Bowl.

"It was just a very minor knee clean out," Tannenbaum said. "He'll be fine and ready to go for the offseason program."

Suh had been named to the Pro Bowl after a one-year absence and said he was excited about returning to the game before recently pulling out because of the injury.

Dolphins DT Ndamukong Suh was named to the Pro Bowl this season after a one-year absence. Wilfredo Lee/AP

Tannenbaum had less clarity on the health of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who sprained the MCL and ACL in his left knee in December.

The Dolphins still do not know if Tannehill will need surgery, Tannenbaum said.

"We're still working through the process. Nothing's been definitively decided yet," Tannenbaum said. "As always, with all of our players, organizationally, player health and safety is paramount. We'll do what's best for the player. We have no material updates as of today."