HOUSTON -- Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney withdrew from the Pro Bowl because he needed a minor arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The surgery was just to clean up the knee and he will not miss any time during the offseason.

Clowney was on the injury report for the majority of the season with a wrist and elbow injury and missed two games. He was named to his first Pro Bowl this season after a breakout campaign with the league's No. 1 unit in total defense.

Jadeveon Clowney has a career-high six sacks in 2016. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

The third-year player made the switch from primarily playing outside linebacker to defensive end this season and finished the campaign with a career-high six sacks and 52 combined tackles.

The Houston Chronicle first reported the news of Clowney's surgery.

Clowney's first two NFL seasons after being the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL draft were injury-plagued. During his rookie season, he suffered a significant injury to his right knee and needed two surgeries to repair a lateral meniscus tear.