          Joe Thomas thinks Browns should draft pass-rusher No. 1

          2:14 PM ET
          • Pat McManamonESPN Staff Writer
          Joe Thomas doesn't think the Cleveland Browns should use the draft's first overall pick on a quarterback.

          "I would say you want to go defense," Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, said Thursday on the Dan Patrick Show. "I think you need to get a pass-rusher."

          Thomas would seem to be favoring defensive end Myles Garrett of Texas A&M, a player the Browns like and a player generally considered the best in the draft.

          Thomas' take was interesting because he has constantly stressed the importance of identifying and developing a franchise quarterback. He also has struggled through 18 starting quarterbacks since he was the third overall pick in the 2007 draft.

          "I think you got to be careful reaching for a quarterback at No. 1 because if they fail they don't help your team at all," Thomas said. "Whereas if you pick a defensive lineman and maybe they don't live up to the hype you can still find a place to get him on the field and to have an impact.

          "We're a team that we need guys that can come in and start and that can contribute. That's the risk of taking a quarterback."

          The quarterbacks rated the highest by most draft analysts are Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina, DeShaun Watson of Clemson and DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame.