Joe Thomas doesn't think the Cleveland Browns should use the draft's first overall pick on a quarterback.

"I would say you want to go defense," Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, said Thursday on the Dan Patrick Show. "I think you need to get a pass-rusher."

Thomas would seem to be favoring defensive end Myles Garrett of Texas A&M, a player the Browns like and a player generally considered the best in the draft.

The Browns drafted Johnny Manziel in the first round in 2014, but the quarterback did not pan out. AP/Aaron Josefczyk

Thomas' take was interesting because he has constantly stressed the importance of identifying and developing a franchise quarterback. He also has struggled through 18 starting quarterbacks since he was the third overall pick in the 2007 draft.

"I think you got to be careful reaching for a quarterback at No. 1 because if they fail they don't help your team at all," Thomas said. "Whereas if you pick a defensive lineman and maybe they don't live up to the hype you can still find a place to get him on the field and to have an impact.

"We're a team that we need guys that can come in and start and that can contribute. That's the risk of taking a quarterback."

The quarterbacks rated the highest by most draft analysts are Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina, DeShaun Watson of Clemson and DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame.