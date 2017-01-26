Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said Thursday he has moved on from his feelings about referee Carl Cheffers' call in Kansas City's divisional playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he apologized for the manner in which he criticized Cheffers.

During Pro Bowl week in Orlando, Florida, ESPN's Sal Paolantonio asked Kelce if he would like to say anything to Cheffers.

"Carl, I apologize for saying it in that manner," he said.

Kelce was fined $12,500 for his postgame comments about Cheffers, who penalized Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher for holding on an otherwise successful 2-point conversion that would have allowed Kansas City to tie the score. Pittsburgh won 18-16 to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is preparing this week for the Sunday's Pro Bowl in Orlando. AP Photo/Doug Benc

"Ref No. 51 [Cheffers] shouldn't even be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again,'' Kelce said after the game. "He shouldn't even be able to work at f---ing Foot Locker."

At the time of Kelce's on-camera interview Thursday, he had not reached out to Cheffers directly to apologize and it isn't known if he plans to do so.

Although Kelce told Paolantonio that he has moved on from the play, in an interview earlier Thursday with ESPN Radio's Mike and Mike, the tight end said he'll be "hurting" until next season.

"It's in the past now, but until next year comes around and we get a chance to make a run at the ring, it's going to hurt," he said.

Cheffers is the referee for Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.