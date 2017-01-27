ORLANDO, Fla. -- Count former Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray among the many Ezekiel Elliott fans at the Pro Bowl this week. In fact, Murray says he thinks Elliott will break his Cowboys' single-season rushing record from 2014, when he rushed for 1,845 yards.

"I'm sure he'll get it," Murray, who now plays for the Tennessee Titans, said after practice Thursday. "He'll get it. He's got plenty of time to get it. I'm sure he'll get it in the next year or so."

Elliott finished the season with 1,631 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, breaking Tony Dorsett's 1977 Cowboys rookie rushing record in 10 games. He also came within 177 yards of Eric Dickerson's rookie record from 1983. But interestingly enough, it's not Elliott's rushing ability that sets him apart in Murray's eyes.

"Honestly, I think [it's] the catching ability," Murray said. "I didn't know how well he did catching the ball throughout his college career, but just to see him catch it really well and I thought he was a great pass protector as well.

"Everyone's gonna run the ball," Murray said, praising Elliott's toughness as well. "A running back, that's what you expect them to do. But to be able to catch it out of the backfield like he did and block, I thought that was very impressive. It caught my eye."

The two have connected at the Pro Bowl, but it's not the first time they've crossed paths. Murray reached out to Elliott right after the 2016 NFL draft and told him to seek out tight end Jason Witten, whom he called an "unbelievable person."

"Whatever he's doing, working-wise, working out-wise, film-wise, freaking using the bathroom, just whatever it takes -- watch 82. He'll lead the way and show you how to do things the right way," Murray said of the conversation.

As for what he has told Elliott in Orlando?

"Him and Dak [Prescott], just to kind of let them know, 'Hey you do a great job. Just keep rolling.' "