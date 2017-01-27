Richard Sherman reacts to a report that the NFL could take away a draft pick from the Seahawks for failing to disclose Sherman's knee injury. (0:40)

The Seattle Seahawks were not acting maliciously when they failed to list cornerback Richard Sherman's knee injury on the injury report during the second half of the season, according to general manager John Schneider.

"Pete [Carroll], it was in a press conference at the end of the season, and quite frankly, was sticking up for the different bumps and bruises and issues that Richard had," Schneider said Thursday in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I think that's why they've gone ahead with this. But we feel like we didn't do anything that was malicious at all."

During an appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle after the season, Carroll said that Sherman was dealing with a "significant" knee injury. Sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen that the NFL is considering docking the Seahawks a second-round pick as a result of not disclosing the injury.

"We feel like we didn't do anything that was out of the norm or trying to avoid any rules by any stretch of the imagination," said GM John Schneider, right, of the Seahawks and coach Pete Carroll. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Sherman was listed on the injury report in 11 of the final 12 weeks of the season (including playoffs). In 10 of those instances, he missed practice, but the report described the reason as "non-injury related." Before the Seahawks' Week 12 game, he was listed with an ankle injury. But the knee issue, which Carroll said occurred some time in the middle of the season, was never mentioned.

"Obviously something I can't really get into, but we feel like we didn't do anything that was out of the norm or trying to avoid any rules by any stretch of the imagination," Schneider said.

Sherman started every game and did not miss any time because of the injury.

"All doctors will tell you you have to manage the player and not the MRI, or the patient and not the MRI, and that's what we did," Schneider said. "He never missed; the guy was a total stud about it."

The rule in question states, "If any player has a significant or noteworthy injury, it must be listed on the practice report, even if he fully participates in practice and the team expects that he will play in the team's next game."

The NFL has already docked the Seahawks their fifth-round pick for repeated violations of the league's offseason workout policy. If the league decides the Seahawks should lose their second-round pick, it would be an elevation of the previous penalty, meaning Seattle would get the fifth-round pick back, sources told ESPN's Mortensen.

Sherman told ESPN this week that the proposed penalty would be "a bit harsh."