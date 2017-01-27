A trip to the Super Bowl for only the second time in their history came at the perfect time for the Atlanta Falcons, as sales of personal seat licenses to their new stadium have soared.

The Falcons sold 10 times the amount of personal seat licenses in the past two weeks, as compared to the average week for the six months before, said Steve Cannon, CEO of the AMB Group, the parent company of the team owned by Arthur Blank.

"We closed down the Georgia Dome in style," Cannon said, "and what our team has done has allowed us to take advantage of opening Mercedes-Benz Stadium."

Thanks to the recent push, Cannon said the team has sold more than 75 percent of the PSLs in the stadium, with 88 sections in the lower and upper bowl completely sold out. More than 90 percent of the suites are also sold out, he said.

The Falcons say they've sold more than 75 percent of the personal seat licenses for Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will open next season. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Sales of personal seat licenses, which cover the whole stadium and range from $500 to $45,000 per seat, were said to be going slowly in early 2016, but things started turning around in May after the team announced the lowest concession prices in major team sports.

A hot dog, pretzel, popcorn, water and a soda would cost $2 each, the team announced.

"This was one of the most identified pain points in the fan experience, and Arthur simply wanted to use this to thank the fan base and to say, 'We don't feel like we have to maximize revenue on you here,'" Cannon said. "Why open a new stadium if you have this barrier that essentially says to fans, 'Enter at the last minute because we're going to take advantage of you.'"

The proposal was met by criticism, as no other team adopted the Falcons' concept. Cannon, however, said it worked to energize the fan base.

Cannon admits the team wasn't in a position a year ago to capitalize on something like a Super Bowl run, but things have changed.

"We weren't getting response because we were telling our stories through stats and we were in the third and fourth quartile in the league on digital engagement," Cannon said. "We were able to change that and create compelling stories about our players and coaches that we've found has resonated."

A high-powered offense also helps. The Falcons have averaged 33.8 points a game this regular season, which leads the NFL.