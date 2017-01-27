Philip Rivers speaks with Sal Paolantonio about the Chargers' move to Los Angeles and what he wants the city to know about him and the team. (0:51)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Chargers Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon has an interesting perspective on the team's move from San Diego to Los Angeles.

"I don't think we're going to lose everyone in San Diego," Gordon told ESPN Friday. "I really don't think of it like that. I just think of it as we're on a break -- like a relationship. You know? But she'll be back and we will be back. We will be back together. That's how I look at it."

Melvin Gordon rushed for 997 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2016. Tim Warner/Getty Images

There has been plenty of outrage and backlash from San Diego fans since Chargers owner Dean Spanos decided to relocate to Los Angeles on Jan. 12 after 56 years. The primary reason was due to the Chargers being unable to get public funding to build a new stadium to replace Qualcomm Stadium.

Gordon said there is a helpless feeling among Chargers players when it comes to the fans of San Diego.

"We can't stop it. We can't help it or help the situation," Gordon said. "So speaking on it don't really make the San Diegans feel any better. But we do feel for them to say the least.

"You feel for them, but it's out of our control. As players, we can't do anything about it. You got to deal with the cards you've been dealt with."

Sunday's Pro Bowl marks the final time Gordon, quarterback Philip Rivers and cornerback Casey Hayward will wear the San Diego version of the Chargers brand.

Gordon, in his second season in the NFL, ran for 997 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 2016.

"I guess it is our last time representing ourselves as the San Diego Chargers," Gordon said. "(We'll) just go out here and play with smiles."