Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene is returning to the sideline as a member of the New York Jets' coaching staff, a league source confirmed Friday night.

Greene will serve as the outside linebackers coach, replacing Mark Collins, who was dismissed after the season. Greene, 54, held the same position for the Green Bay Packers from 2009 to 2013 before stepping away to spend more time with his family.

Kevin Greene, shown here at his induction ceremony at the NFL Hall of Fame in 2016, has previously served as a Packers assistant coach. Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Sporting News first reported the hiring.

This is an important position on Todd Bowles' staff because the Jets are hoping for more production out of two young outside linebackers, Lorenzo Mauldin and Jordan Jenkins. They combined for only five sacks last season. Greene has an extensive background in the 3-4 defense, both as a player and a coach.

Greene is one of the most prolific pass-rushers in NFL history. He recorded 160 sacks playing for the Rams, Steelers, Panthers and 49ers. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame last August.

He won a Super Bowl ring in 2011 as a member of Mike McCarthy's Packers staff. He indicated last year that he had a desire to get back into coaching.