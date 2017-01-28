FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff was part of the winning culture established in New England, and Dimitroff has implemented some of those elements into success with his current franchise.

Dimitroff, who helped build the Falcons team set to compete against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI, discussed Friday the influences from his days as the Patriots' director of college scouting (2003-2007). He was a part of back-to-back Super Bowl champions alongside coach Bill Belichick, whom Dimitroff has the utmost respect for from their time together.

"It's just been fun watching us develop here over the years, and there's definitely a Northeastern stamp on it in certain ways,'' Dimitroff said. "And yet we've really evolved into something that is very much the Falcons and not, obviously, the Patriots.''

Dimitroff was asked what were some of the "Patriot ways'' he brought to the Falcons.

Thomas Dimitroff was a part of back-to-back Super Bowl champions alongside coach Bill Belichick in New England. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

"It's indisputable role understanding,'' Dimitroff said. "It's non-entitlement. It's the passion. It's the positivity for us here. And it's about making sure that, again, everyone does their job and stays in the line that they need to stay in, and they're putting their ego in check. And that's what we believe here. That's what [coach] Dan [Quinn] lives as well. We're very fortunate to have that.''

Quinn and Dimitroff continually stressed having a partnership based on a collaborative effort in the decision-making process, although Quinn was given final say over the 53-man roster upon taking over in 2015. The partnership helped identify NFL sacks leader Vic Beasley Jr., the first-round pick in '15, as well as produce a strong 2016 draft class, led by first-round pick Keanu Neal and second-round pick Deion Jones. Not to mention the Falcons solidified the offensive line with the acquisition of four-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack, along with the additions of key offensive targets Mohamed Sanu, Taylor Gabriel and rookie Austin Hooper.

The Falcons underwent a restructuring in the front office following the 2014 season, after the team parted ways with coach Mike Smith. As a result of the restructuring, assistant general manager Scott Pioli was given more scouting and draft responsibilities, allowing Dimitroff to focus more on the salary-cap implications involved with roster moves. The restructuring appears to have paid off with Pioli, who was the Patriots' vice president of player personnel for nine seasons.

"Scott obviously is a long and trusted friend of mine and a trusted aide, for sure,'' Dimitroff said. "He's a guy that I can go to on many things, whether it's personnel matters that I want to talk to him about, whether it's handling certain situations that come up as a leader in the NFL.

"Scott and I spent a lot of time together, a lot of time talking about the nuances of players in New England. So just having an opportunity to do that has been very good. We're fortunate to have Scott here. We're fortunate to have Phil Emery here and Ruston Webster is, too -- other senior guys, for our scouting staff, who do a great job. It's like a symposium every time we have scouting meetings. We don't talk about all the things that we've done positively. We all vent about all our shortcomings and what we messed up on. And that's where my entire staff continues to learn more and more. Scott is right at the forefront of that.''