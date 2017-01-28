PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who was suspended for the 2016 season for violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy, applied for reinstatement with the league this week, according to Bryant's agent, Thomas Santanello.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has 60 days from the time of application to make a decision, and Bryant is subject to a meeting with Goodell or his representatives during that time. Bryant must also meet with a league medical advisor, who will make a recommendation to Goodell based on the strength of Bryant's case.

News of Bryant's suspension surfaced in March 2016; the NFL accepts applications no sooner than 60 days before the one-year anniversary of a suspension.

In recent months, Bryant underwent NFL-administered treatment while training and coaching local high school football in Henderson, Nevada.

Bryant emerged as an explosive playmaker for Pittsburgh, with 1,363 total yards and 15 touchdowns in his first 21 games. He has also missed 20 regular-season games due to suspensions in back-to-back years. Coach Mike Tomlin said he's not sure what to expect in Bryant's future, in part because there's no resolution to his case.