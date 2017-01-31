Some of the highlights from Day 1 of Super Bowl week include a creepy fake Tom Brady, Bill Belichick not wearing a hoodie, a fog machine nearly taking out a handful of players and two reporters dressed like Cinderella and Prince Charming who traveled all the way from Vienna, Austria.
See some of the moments below as media and fans from all over the world got up close and personal with the Super Bowl LI contenders.
Starting with the strange: Journalists from Plus 4 news from Vienna, Austria, wear a princess dress (Julian the empress of Austria) and a prince costume (Phillip).
Actor Kel Mitchell from the movie Good Burger works the floor.
A Super Bowl enthusiast media member stands among the crowd.
Blake Matthews from KHOU TV Houston dons a giant foam cowboy hat and a Texas-themed Super Bowl LI jacket as he speaks to ESPN's Miroslav Montemayor from Mexico City.
Bill Belichick, head coach of the New England Patriots, discusses the Super Bowl LI matchup with media members.
Players and coaches have a hard time in the intense fog of Opening Night.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and Atlanta Falcons running back Terron Ward pose for a selfie on the stage, while their teammates look at their phones.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady makes a connection with a young football player.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan talks with various members of the media.
Media surrounds Cooper Manning, making quite a statement with his suit.
Dan Worthington of Bleacher Report, also know as Fake Tom Brady, works the crowd at Minute Maid Park.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady takes questions from a large group of journalists.
Actor JB Smoove is seen walking through the crowd.
Julian the Empress of Austria, and Philip pose with Toro, the Texans mascot.
New England Patriots outside linebacker Rob Ninkovich gets interviewed by a lone reporter.