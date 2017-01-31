Check out the craziness that was Super Bowl media day, from setting up to players taking the podium, the room was busy all evening. (0:47)

Some of the highlights from Day 1 of Super Bowl week include a creepy fake Tom Brady, Bill Belichick not wearing a hoodie, a fog machine nearly taking out a handful of players and two reporters dressed like Cinderella and Prince Charming who traveled all the way from Vienna, Austria.

See some of the moments below as media and fans from all over the world got up close and personal with the Super Bowl LI contenders.

Starting with the strange: Journalists from Plus 4 news from Vienna, Austria, wear a princess dress (Julian the empress of Austria) and a prince costume (Phillip).

Tamir Kalifa for ESPN

Actor Kel Mitchell from the movie Good Burger works the floor.

Tamir Kalifa for ESPN

A Super Bowl enthusiast media member stands among the crowd.

Tamir Kalifa for ESPN

Blake Matthews from KHOU TV Houston dons a giant foam cowboy hat and a Texas-themed Super Bowl LI jacket as he speaks to ESPN's Miroslav Montemayor from Mexico City.

Tamir Kalifa for ESPN

Bill Belichick, head coach of the New England Patriots, discusses the Super Bowl LI matchup with media members.

Bill Frakes for ESPN

Players and coaches have a hard time in the intense fog of Opening Night.

Bill Frakes for ESPN

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and Atlanta Falcons running back Terron Ward pose for a selfie on the stage, while their teammates look at their phones.

Bill Frakes for ESPN

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady makes a connection with a young football player.

Bill Frakes for ESPN

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan talks with various members of the media.

Bill Frakes for ESPN

Media surrounds Cooper Manning, making quite a statement with his suit.

Bill Frakes for ESPN

Dan Worthington of Bleacher Report, also know as Fake Tom Brady, works the crowd at Minute Maid Park.

Tamir Kalifa for ESPN

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady takes questions from a large group of journalists.

Bill Frakes for ESPN

Actor JB Smoove is seen walking through the crowd.

Tamir Kalifa for ESPN

Julian the Empress of Austria, and Philip pose with Toro, the Texans mascot.

Tamir Kalifa for ESPN

New England Patriots outside linebacker Rob Ninkovich gets interviewed by a lone reporter.