HOUSTON -- Six jobs were open this offseason in the NFL and those six teams have made their choices at head coach. New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, in his sixth Super Bowl and trying for his fifth ring, was not one of those choices. He interviewed for jobs with the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers.

But with the Patriots still playing, the Rams selected a first-time head coach in Sean McVay, the Jaguars hired Doug Marrone, and the 49ers are poised to make Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan their new coach after Super Bowl LI.

"I was humbled I had an opportunity to interview for a few of them this year," McDaniels said Monday night. "It wasn't the right -- I've said it, if I have a chance again I'd be thankful for it because there's only 32 of them and I'd be honored to do it -- it would have to be the right time, the right place, the right people. They'd have to want me, I'd have to want that.

Of being a head coach again, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said he'd "look forward to the challenge of doing it again." Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

"And that just wasn't the case this year, and those people hired great coaches. I wish them nothing but the best. And if that ever comes up for me, I'll be thankful that it does."

McDaniels was 11-17 in his tenure as Denver Broncos' head coach in 2009 and '10 -- he was fired with four games remaining in the 2010 season. He spent eight seasons with the Patriots before he was hired by the Broncos, and after he was fired by the Broncos he spent one season with the Rams before returning to the Patriots in 2012.

He's been with the Patriots ever since. And with the Patriots' continued success under head coach Bill Belichick, with future Hall of Famer Tom Brady at quarterback, McDaniels said he understands now more than ever how good his situation is.

And that has made it easier when he has interviewed in recent offseasons, only to see those teams choose someone else.

"I have a great appreciation for who I work for and how special it is to have an opportunity to learn from Bill," McDaniels said. "And who I work with, we have a great staff, I'm privileged to just be a small part of. And a guy -- Tom is certainly the leader of our group, and I'm not sure there will be another one like him, and it's been an honor to coach him for as long as I've had an opportunity to do that."

McDaniels was 33 when the Broncos hired him.

"I just have an understanding now, I'm older than I was six, seven, eight years ago, I understand kind of where I'm at. This is a unique situation, a unique situation in our sport, and I'm fortunate to be a part of it," McDaniels said. "And those guys (Belichick and Brady) ... are two of the best that will ever do it in their particular positions -- head coach and quarterback -- and to get an opportunity to get to work with them and for them, I don't take that lightly. Other opportunities may come. May not, but I'm thankful I'm here right now, making the most of it."