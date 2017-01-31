Tom Brady tears up when asked who his hero is, sharing that his father is someone that he looks up to every day. (0:22)

HOUSTON -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was overtaken with emotion on Monday at Super Bowl LI Opening Night, choking up when asked by a 7-year-old reporter which person is his hero.

"That's a great question. I think my dad is my hero, because he's someone I look up to every day," Brady said, before there a noticeable pause.

Brady then looked down and adjusted the microphone with his right hand. His eyes welled up before he made eye contact with the 7-year-old and simply said, "My dad."

Brady nodded his head and gave a thumbs-up to the questioner, Joseph Duarte, who was on hand at after winning a "Kid Reporter" contest.

Shortly thereafter, Brady was asked if critical remarks about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made by his father, Tom Brady Sr., represented his own feelings. He again became emotional.

"Well, I'd say my dad represents his feelings, because he's a dad, and I'm a dad and ... ," Brady said as his voice trailed off.

That was followed by another noticeable pause as Brady, who hardly ever shows emotion when answering questions from reporters, collected himself. He later said that he hoped his father would be in attendance for Super Bowl LI, before reflecting on his father's influence in his life.

"He was just a great example for me, and he was always someone who supported me in everything I did, to come home at night and bring me out, hit me ground balls and fly balls. I loved baseball growing up," Brady said. "And to have a chance to go to 49er games on the weekend with him and my mom, and throw the ball in the parking lot before the games; those are memories that I'll have forever."