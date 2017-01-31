Field Yates details the events that lead to Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan recovering his missing backpack that held his Super Bowl game plan inside. (0:53)

HOUSTON -- Falcons coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Matt Ryan had fun Tuesday with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who had his backpack and playbook mistakenly taken by a reporter during media night Monday.

Editor's Picks Reporter accidentally takes Shanahan's playbook Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan lost his backpack Monday night. But the bag, which contained a copy of the Falcons' Super Bowl playbook, was returned with all the contents inside.

Falcons' Jones, Mack limited, to ramp up reps As they recover from injuries, Falcons receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack will get increased reps in practice prior to Super Bowl LI. 1 Related

A frustrated Shanahan eventually recovered his belongings without issue. But the mere thought of losing something so valuable just days before Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots made the situation that much more tense.

Quinn didn't ease off Tuesday, chiming in with a light-hearted response when asked about the incident.

"Well, it would appear that was one of the oldest tricks in the book, you know, to leave a fake game plan behind,'' Quinn said with a smile. "So I'm glad that you guys picked up on that.''

Fortunately for the Falcons, any concerns were addressed before the team left Minute Maid Park following the media session.

"Honestly, everything was fine,'' Quinn said. "It was resolved rather quickly.''

Ryan was asked if Shanahan should be subject to a fine for the mishap.

"I don't know if we'll fine him,'' Ryan said, "but we'll have some fun with it.''