          Falcons keep it light day after Kyle Shanahan briefly lost playbook

          play
          Shanahan briefly loses Super Bowl game plan (0:53)

          Field Yates details the events that lead to Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan recovering his missing backpack that held his Super Bowl game plan inside. (0:53)

          4:16 PM ET
          • Vaughn McClureESPN Staff Writer
            Covered Bears for seven seasons at Chicago Tribune
            Also worked at Chicago Sun-Times, Fresno Bee
            Honorable mention, Football Writers Association of America for enterprise writing, 2002
          HOUSTON -- Falcons coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Matt Ryan had fun Tuesday with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who had his backpack and playbook mistakenly taken by a reporter during media night Monday.

          A frustrated Shanahan eventually recovered his belongings without issue. But the mere thought of losing something so valuable just days before Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots made the situation that much more tense.

          Quinn didn't ease off Tuesday, chiming in with a light-hearted response when asked about the incident.

          "Well, it would appear that was one of the oldest tricks in the book, you know, to leave a fake game plan behind,'' Quinn said with a smile. "So I'm glad that you guys picked up on that.''

          Fortunately for the Falcons, any concerns were addressed before the team left Minute Maid Park following the media session.

          "Honestly, everything was fine,'' Quinn said. "It was resolved rather quickly.''

          Ryan was asked if Shanahan should be subject to a fine for the mishap.

          "I don't know if we'll fine him,'' Ryan said, "but we'll have some fun with it.''