Patriots quarterback Tom Brady explains how this year has been "challenging" for his family, but he is looking forward to having them at the Super Bowl. (0:43)

HOUSTON -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady explained his overflowing emotion from Super Bowl LI Opening Night on Monday when speaking about his father, acknowledging that "it's been a challenging year for my family, just for some personal reasons."

Brady did not detail the personal reasons, but said, "It's my mom and dad. They've been so supportive my entire life. It's nice to be there to show them -- to try to make them proud."

On Monday night, Brady had said he wasn't sure if his father, Tom Sr., would be at Super Bowl LI. Since that time, plans have been solidified.

"My mom hasn't been to a game this season. My dad has been to one. That's very atypical," Brady said Tuesday afternoon. "They're going to be here this weekend, that's what I'm excited about."

Brady has a large family-and-friends contingent coming to the game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, previously saying he had secured about 100 tickets. That his mother and father are part of the group, which was uncertain as of Monday night, is naturally of high importance to him.

On Monday night, Brady choked up when asked by a 7-year-old reporter which person is his hero.

"That's a great question. I think my dad is my hero, because he's someone I look up to every day," Brady said, before a noticeable pause.

Brady then looked down and adjusted the microphone with his right hand. His eyes welled up before he made eye contact with the 7-year-old and simply said, "My dad."