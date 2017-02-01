Roger Goodell believes the Kraft family would welcome him to Gillette Stadium and says he's moved forward from any past disagreements with the team. (0:34)

HOUSTON -- Roger Goodell has not attended a New England Patriots home game since the NFL handed down penalties to the franchise and quarterback Tom Brady as part of Deflategate but said he's not avoiding Gillette Stadium.

"If I'm invited back to Foxborough, I will come," the NFL commissioner said Wednesday at his annual Super Bowl news conference.

Editor's Picks Goodell: NFL wants to speed up pace of games The NFL is developing a number of changes to its game management procedures in an effort to speed the pace of games and reduce stoppages.

Bush, wife Barbara to do Super Bowl coin toss The former first couple, recently released from Houston Methodist Hospital, will handle the pregame coin toss at the Super Bowl. 1 Related

Goodell later was asked whether he's been welcomed in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

"I have no doubt that if I wanted to come up to a Patriots game and I asked Mr. Kraft, he would welcome me back," Goodell said. "That's up to him."

Robert Kraft, the Patriots owner who has been publicly critical of Goodell's handling of Deflategate, sat in the front row of the news conference. He was in attendance in conjunction with the league's announcement that the Patriots will be playing the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City during the 2017 regular season.

Kraft wasn't available to reporters for comment after Goodell's address, departing quickly to attend the team's afternoon practice. He issued a statement later Wednesday through a team representative.

"I've talked to a lot of fans who would love to welcome Roger back to Gillette Stadium," Kraft said. "If we are fortunate enough to win on Sunday, the kickoff of the [2017] NFL season would present the perfect opportunity."

Goodell attended back-to-back games in Atlanta during the playoffs this year instead of attending the AFC Championship Game. He pointed out that two years ago, he attended back-to-back Patriots home games in the playoffs.

As for how his relationship with the Patriots has changed since Deflategate, Goodell cited "a disagreement about what occurred."

"We've been very transparent about what we think the violation was," he said. "We went through a lengthy process. We disagree about that. But I continue to respect and admire Robert, Jonathan [Kraft] and the entire organization. They are an extraordinary organization, and they are an extraordinary team, in my opinion. So I have a very deep and close relationship to them.

"But that doesn't change that we have to compartmentalize and can disagree. But I'll be honest with you, I have disagreements with probably all 32 of our teams. I'm not afraid of disagreement. I don't think disagreement leads to distrust or hatred. It's just a disagreement. You take your disagreements, find a common place and move forward. That's what it is. It's not all personal in nature, which I know people like to make it. For us, it's about making sure we do what's right for the league long term."

Asked how awkward the situation is for him with the Patriots and the franchise's fans, Goodell said, "It's not awkward at all. ... From our standpoint, we understand fans who are loyal and passionate for a team object and don't like the outcome.

"I don't expect for one second for people to agree with every decision I make or we make as a league. Those are always difficult, sometimes contentious and sometimes less-than-perfect decisions. But you do them in the best interests in the long-term health of the game and the NFL."

Asked whether he has spoken with Brady over the last two years, Goodell said he doesn't disclose those conversations.