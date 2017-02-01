HOUSTON -- Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack were limited during Wednesday's practice in preparation for Sunday's Super Bowl LI matchup with the New England Patriots.

Jones, who has battled a toe sprain since late in the regular season, expressed optimism Wednesday morning about having full participation, but Falcons coach Dan Quinn continued to take a cautious approach with his most dangerous offensive threat.

Jones said last week he expects to be fully ready to go in the Super Bowl. He has fought through injuries the entire season, although the toe sprain did cause him to miss two regular-season games.

Mack, who didn't practice last week after injuring his left fibula in the NFC Championship Game, returned to practice Monday in a limited role.

Quinn said Monday both Jones and Mack would see their practice time increase as the week progresses. The Falcons have closed practices at Rice University over the next two days.

No other Falcons showed up on the team's initial Super Bowl injury report. Veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney, who usually gets a day of rest on Wednesdays, did not appear on the report.