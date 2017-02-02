INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts punter Pat McAfee has announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 29.

McAfee, who has done stand-up comedy in Indiana the past couple of offseasons, made the announcement on Comedy Central. He said he plans to work for Barstool Sports.

McAfee, in a letter posted to Twitter, said he met with Colts owner Jim Irsay for 45 minutes Monday to tell him about the decision .

Irsay saluted McAfee in a tweet on Thursday morning.

Pat was a terrific player and ambassador for us. He will be missed, and we wish him all the best! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 2, 2017

Health issues have been a concern for the punter. He's about to have his third knee surgery in four years. McAfee still had two years remaining on his five-year, $14.5 million contract.

McAfee's career with the Colts didn't get off to a promising start. McAfee, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2009 draft, was arrested for public intoxication after he was found swimming in an Indianapolis canal in October 2010.

He shook off the embarrassment to become one of the top punters in the NFL while being a part of one of the top special-teams units, along with kicker Adam Vinatieri and long-snapper Matt Overton.

McAfee often celebrated good punts by doing things like imitating a golf swing or strutting around the field like Conor McGregor. In eight seasons with the Colts, McAfee averaged 46.4 gross yards per punt and 39.8 net yards per punt and was named to two Pro Bowls .