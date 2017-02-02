Ex-Ohio State safety Malik Hooker won't participate in the NFL scouting combine after having surgery, according to multiple reports.

Hooker had surgery on his labrum and for a hernia, according to the reports. The scouting combine is from Feb. 28 through March 6.

Former Ohio State safety Malik Hooker is recovering from surgery on his labrum and a hernia and will not participate in the NFL's scouting combine, which begins later this month in Indianapolis. Photo by Khris Hale / Icon Sportswire

Hooker is the No. 2-rated safety on Todd McShay's latest top prospects list. Mel Kiper Jr. projected Hooker going No. 17 to the Washington Redskins in his Mock Draft 1.0.

On Wednesday, Hooker tweeted: "PS I Already Had My Surgery And I'm Walking Already! Trust The Process" and "Appreciate All Concerns And Prayers Though Fasho!"

In 2016 as a redshirt sophomore, Hooker had seven interceptions and led the FBS by returning three of them for touchdowns. He had an interception in the Buckeyes' 31-0 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.

Hooker redshirted in 2014 and played as a backup in 2015 and nearly transferred out of Ohio State. But he broke out in 2016 and earned numerous first-team All-America honors. He was also a Thorpe Award semifinalist and finished with 74 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.

Information from ESPN's Brian Bennett contributed to this report