HOUSTON -- Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn for the first time expressed concern about center Alex Mack, who continues to recover from a left fibula injury as the team approaches Sunday's Super Bowl LI matchup with the New England Patriots.

Editor's Picks Matt Ryan's offseason tuneup paid off with 'best-case scenario' season Matt Ryan spent last offseason training with two former pitchers to refine his game, a move that proved to be a valuable part of his career year.

Falcons coach used assist from Von Miller to help unleash Vic Beasley Jr. Falcons defensive coordinator Richard Smith had the Broncos' Von Miller act as a mentor to Vic Beasley Jr., and he's had a breakthrough season.

Super Bowl LI: ESPN staff picks Who will prevail in Super Bowl LI? ESPN's pro football brain trust assembles its list of predictions for the big game. 2 Related

Mack, who didn't practice all of last week and was limited Monday and Wednesday, was limited again Thursday at Rice University. Quinn commented on Mack's status to pool reporter Peter King, who noted how Mack struggled at times throughout practice.

"I just know his toughness and strength is so great," Quinn said. "The good thing is, I know he's feeling better than he did in the NFC Championship Game. But yeah, I'm concerned. I'm not panicked, but I'm concerned."

Mack first suffered the injury in Atlanta's win over Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game. He initially exited for just one play but then sat out the final series of the game.

If Mack suffers a setback before Sunday or simply can't push through, Ben Garland would step in for him. Mack arguably was the best free-agent acquisition in the league last offseason, helping to solidify the offensive line in front of lead MVP candidate Matt Ryan. Mack not only assists in giving Ryan clean pockets, he also gets out in space and delivers vicious blocks to spring running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

Quinn was asked about brushing up on the offensive game plan with Mack limited.

Falcons center Alex Mack didn't practice all last week and has been limited this week because of a left fibula injury. Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports

"This game, because of the multiple fronts by New England, requires a lot of prep work by the center," Quinn said. "Identifying this look, this front, this player's positioning, they [Mack and Garland] spend a lot of time in the film room together normally. ... and I would say it's been even more these two weeks because this opponent requires even more."

In other injury news, wide receiver Julio Jones was limited again coming off a toe sprain, and veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney, 36, was held out with a calf injury. Both are expected to be ready for Sunday, and Quinn called Freeney's absence just a maintenance day.

The Falcons wrap up the week of practice Friday afternoon and will have a walk-through Saturday.