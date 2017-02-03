KATY, Texas -- -- Johnny Manziel, who has indicated he's ready to turn his life around, spent an hour-and-a-half with fans on Thursday.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, in only his second ever public autograph appearance, seemed to enjoy meeting with the public, who turned out in impressive numbers.

Cindy Gaytan, the manager of the Signature Stadium store that hosted Manziel, said he signed more than 150 signatures on helmets, balls and pictures and took more than 70 photos. Signatures cost $99 each as did professional photos.

"It was more than I expected," Gaytan said.

Editor's Picks Manziel tweets to Trump, then deletes account Johnny Manziel's Twitter account was removed Monday, shortly after he tweeted advice to President Donald Trump.

Manziel says he's sober, wants to return to NFL One day after thanking those who helped him during a "rough" 2016, Johnny Manziel told ESPN he has achieved sobriety without professional help and is determined to resume his NFL career. 1 Related

The fans who did show up came from many walks of life: Younger guys who came for a gag, Texas A&M alumni and Heisman Trophy collectors.

Rob Thornborrow of Houston is both an Aggies fan and a Heisman Trophy collector. When he heard Manziel was doing a public signing, he said he was ecstatic.

Thornborrow came armed with a 16-by-20 inch Heisman Trophy photo that he had been working on for three years that had 19 signatures of winners on it. Manziel signed it right below the only other Aggies winner, John David Crow, who won in 1957. Thornborrow noted how many of his A&M brethren are rooting for Manziel, hoping he turns his life around.

Taking advantage of his employment with an airline, Vince Sum, 22, flew into Houston from Salt Lake City on Thursday.

"He's a legend," said Sum, who bought a Manziel A&M jersey to get signed.

David Molina came for the gag. He wore a Scooby Doo costume that Manziel made famous one Halloween and took a picture with Manziel in it.

"He told me what an awesome Halloween that was for him," Molina said.

Manziel took it all in stride, almost enjoying the circus atmosphere that took over the small mall store. He made a grand entrance, slapped kids' hands and was willing to deal with fans with props -- including a guy who took a picture with Manziel with a stack of dollar bills in his hand.

Manziel didn't talk to the media but told fans who met him throughout the night that he was thankful and was ready to move on from his past ways.