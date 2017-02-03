BOSTON -- New court documents indicate that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels might be called as a witness in the upcoming double-murder trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

A defense motion filed this week seeking a three-month delay in the trial indicates that prosecutors recently disclosed eight potential witnesses, including McDaniels.

The motion says McDaniels -- with the Patriots in Houston this weekend for Sunday's Super Bowl -- is expected to testify on the possible meaning behind some of Hernandez's tattoos.

Defense attorneys say they have not had a chance to interview McDaniels.

The Boston Herald reported that Hernandez's lawyers were in court Friday to seek the delay from a skeptical judge.

Jury selection in Hernandez's trial in the 2012 drive-by killings of 29-year-old Daniel de Abreu and 28-year-old Safiro Furtado is scheduled to start Feb. 13. He has pleaded not guilty.

Hernandez is due back in court on Friday.