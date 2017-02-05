Terrell Owens tweeted Saturday night that he did not get voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former wide receiver was in his second year as one of 15 finalists.

Unfortunately I DID NOT MAKE IT again this year. Thanks to ALL my fans & supporters. #FlawedProcess — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017

When you align expectations with reality you will never be disappointed. To my family,fans & friends I'm a Hall Of Famer. #FlawedProcess — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017

Owens has been a controversial candidate, having played for five teams over 15 seasons on the way to 15,934 receiving yards (second-highest all time) and 153 receiving touchdowns (third-highest all time).

The Hall of Fame's Class of 2017 will be announced later Saturday night. It will be enshrined Aug. 5, in Canton, Ohio.