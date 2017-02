When Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was asked last month to name places he would consider finishing his career if he leaves Minnesota, he mentioned the Texans, Buccaneers and Giants.

But there is a belief in league circles that the Dallas Cowboys lurk in the background and could very well be in play for the potential free agent, according to league sources.

Adrian Peterson, a seven-time Pro Bowler and the league's MVP in 2012, has spent 10 years with the Vikings. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

One league source said that if the Vikings and Peterson could not agree on a restructured contract, the Cowboys could be an option.

This would not be the first time there would be mutual interest. In an August 2014 profile on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, ESPN reported that Peterson professed an interest in playing for the Cowboys, and the interest was mutual.

Peterson, 31, a seven-time Pro Bowler and the league's MVP in 2012, has spent 10 years with the Vikings. The Vikings have a team option on the running back for 2017 that includes an $11.75 million base salary and $6 million roster bonus. They have to decide on Peterson's 2017 option by the start of the league year and would owe him the $6 million roster bonus if he was on the team by the third day of the league year.

A restructured deal would need to be completed sometime before the new league year begins March 9.

The Cowboys already have running back Ezekiel Elliott who finished runner-up to teammate Dak Prescott as the Associated Press' Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Elliott, a first-team All-Pro, set team rookie records in rushing yards (1,631) and touchdowns (16) in helping the Cowboys to the best record in the NFC in 2016.