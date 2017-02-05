Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Matt Schaub could be following Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to San Francisco, if the man poised to become the new 49ers head coach has his way, according to league sources.

Shanahan, who is expected to be named the 49ers' new head coach as soon as Monday, always has liked and respected Schaub's play, from the time he was a Pro Bowl quarterback for him with the Texans, to his current role as backup quarterback in Atlanta.

Schaub is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent and, with Washington preparing to place its franchise tag on quarterback Kirk Cousins, Shanahan might have to settle for pursuing Atlanta's backup quarterback rather than the Redskins' starting quarterback.

Schaub could be the 49ers' bridge quarterback, as the starter or the backup, but whatever role he takes he would be valuable as he knows Shanahan's system.