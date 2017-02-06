Digging into the questionable officiating calls in Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons:

First Quarter

Call No. 1: On the first play of the Patriots' second possession, receiver Julian Edelman took a big hit at least three yards out of bounds from Falcons linebacker Deion Jones. The pass gained two yards for New England to the Patriots' 12-yard line, but the officiating crew could have easily tacked on 15 yards for a late hit. That would have moved the ball to the 27-yard line.

The verdict: Generally we prefer officials to let them play in the Super Bowl, but a late hit out of bounds doesn't fall in that category. Grade: D

Second Quarter

Call No. 2: The Falcons received a second chance to kick an extra point after Matt Ryan's 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper. Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin, who was trying to time his leap to block the kick, was penalized for an illegal formation. McClellin was ruled to have been lined up over long-snapper Josh Harris on the line of scrimmage at the snap. But replays revealed that McClellin actually was in between the long-snapper and guard Chris Chester. Place-kicker Matt Bryant aborted the kick. NFL rules call for an illegal formation penalty if the player is not fully outside of the long-snapper's shoulders. Patriots coach Bill Belichick was livid, and actually showed the officiating crew photographs of the play shortly afterwards.

The verdict: The penalty shouldn't have been called, and the Falcons shouldn't have gotten a second chance to kick. Grade: F

Call No. 3: Referee Carl Cheffers penalized the Falcons three times for defensive holding, all on third down, to keep a Patriots drive alive. Two were called on cornerback Brian Poole and one on cornerback Robert Alford. The NFL rulebook defines defensive holding as occurring when a player "grasps an eligible offensive player (or his jersey) with his hands, or extends an arm or arms to cut off or encircle them."

The verdict: Pregame tendencies suggested that this crew would let defensive backs be physical, but all three of these plays were obvious and clear violations. The timing was bad for the Falcons, but they were correct and appropriate calls. Grade: A