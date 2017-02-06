The New England Patriots' fifth Super Bowl title came in dramatic fashion, as quarterback Tom Brady dug his team out of a 25-point deficit on Sunday night in a performance that earned the praise of other NFL players and a number of powerful figures across the sports landscape.

@kingjames salutes @tombrady as the 🐐 as he captures his 5th championship over the Falcons in #SB51. A video posted by UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

That should shut up all the doubters about who the greatest QB of all time is !! Congrats to patriot nation #tommieboy! — Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) February 6, 2017

Kids if you're not motivated by what we've seen in sports the last 8months. I don't know what motivation is! Clev,Cubs,Clems,Pats, — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady, The Greatest Football Player of All Time! End of Discussion!!!!! — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) February 6, 2017

So happy and proud for my bro. Mad I can't be there celebrating with you but damn u deserve this one for sure! Congrats Bro! (J-Mac) — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) February 6, 2017

What a legendary moment for 12 congrats — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 6, 2017

Stop the madness, that QB and that coach are the greatest the game's ever seen!!! Congrats, @Patriots! Well deserved! #SB51 — Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) February 6, 2017

Always stinks losing a record... but seams only fitting that the GOAT owns record 4 highest passing yardage game in SB History! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) February 6, 2017

You know what time it is!!! ⌚️⌚️⌚️4th qtr killa!!! Damn that was amazing — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 6, 2017

Incredible game and a reminder to never give up. Congratulations Coach and to the entire Patriots team and organization #SuperBowl2017 — Jim Brown (@JimBrownNFL32) February 6, 2017