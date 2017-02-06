        <
        >

          Sports world reacts to Patriots' remarkable Super Bowl comeback

          11:58 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The New England Patriots' fifth Super Bowl title came in dramatic fashion, as quarterback Tom Brady dug his team out of a 25-point deficit on Sunday night in a performance that earned the praise of other NFL players and a number of powerful figures across the sports landscape.

          @kingjames salutes @tombrady as the 🐐 as he captures his 5th championship over the Falcons in #SB51.

