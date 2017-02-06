The New England Patriots' fifth Super Bowl title came in dramatic fashion, as quarterback Tom Brady dug his team out of a 25-point deficit on Sunday night in a performance that earned the praise of other NFL players and a number of powerful figures across the sports landscape.
Let's gooooo Never count out the GOAT #Patriots #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/1FUxviOtcx
— David Ortiz (@davidortiz) February 6, 2017
That should shut up all the doubters about who the greatest QB of all time is !! Congrats to patriot nation #tommieboy!
— Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) February 6, 2017
5 rings can't be deflated #Brady #Muse
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) February 6, 2017
Kids if you're not motivated by what we've seen in sports the last 8months. I don't know what motivation is! Clev,Cubs,Clems,Pats,
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady, The Greatest Football Player of All Time! End of Discussion!!!!!
— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) February 6, 2017
So happy and proud for my bro. Mad I can't be there celebrating with you but damn u deserve this one for sure! Congrats Bro! (J-Mac)
— Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) February 6, 2017
What a legendary moment for 12 congrats
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 6, 2017
Stop the madness, that QB and that coach are the greatest the game's ever seen!!! Congrats, @Patriots! Well deserved! #SB51
— Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) February 6, 2017
Always stinks losing a record... but seams only fitting that the GOAT owns record 4 highest passing yardage game in SB History!
— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) February 6, 2017
You know what time it is!!! ⌚️⌚️⌚️4th qtr killa!!! Damn that was amazing
— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 6, 2017
Incredible game and a reminder to never give up. Congratulations Coach and to the entire Patriots team and organization #SuperBowl2017
— Jim Brown (@JimBrownNFL32) February 6, 2017
History Was Just Created Tonight- Wow !! Hold Your Head High ATL !! We Will #RiseUp Again !! #BeGr8#SB51
— Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) February 6, 2017