The five best commercials from Super Bowl LI

We've had many years where the commercials saved the game. Super Bowl LI will be remembered for the game -- and not a single commercial.

The ones that did stand out were easy because, frankly, there was so much bad.

My favorites in order:

1. Anheuser-Busch, "Born The Hard Way"

The commercial had the greatest buzz of any of the 30 or so commercials that were released before the game and, unlike many of the others, that fact didn't hinder the social conversation.

Sure, the story was edited, but the story of Adolphus Busch's trip to America and his part in building the biggest beer brand was perfect against the background of what's going on in this country.

Because it served the dual purpose of telling the brand's story as well, it didn't seem forced that 84 Lumber's play was on immigration. Coca-Cola's "America The Beautiful" ad, which also became political, wasn't new.

2. Tide, "Stain"

I'm putting this so high up not for the actual commercial itself, but for the creativity. The way it played, people on social media were led to believe that Terry Bradshaw's stain was actually a real stain.

The masses tweeted about it. Then came the commercial that Terry was trending and he had to do what he could to get a new shirt.

With such a lack of creativity in ad space, kudos to Tide and their partners for creating the stir they thought they would create and then allowing the audience to discover that they were just being roped in.

3. Buick, "If That's A Buick..."

It's a simple plot that's really easy to understand.

There's a pee wee football game going on. A Buick pulls up. Quarterback's father says if the car is a Buick, his son is Cam Newton. Son then turns into Cam Newton. Twist at the end involving Miranda Kerr hits point home.

This is not your father's Buick.

The car company has been trying to lower it's average age for more than a decade. They weren't able to do it with Tiger Woods. I think this was their most effective advertising.

4. Honda, "Chasing Dreams"

This was another car ad that benefited off simplicity.

Take the theme of "Chasing Dreams" and you start to think about where you were at certain times in life.

Inevitably, your dorky high school yearbook comes into play.

So Honda animates the pictures of those who became greats, including Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Amy Adams, Magic Johnson, Steve Carell, Missy Elliott, Stan Lee and Jimmy Kimmel.

It must have come out to one heck of a bill to get all of those celebs, but it was effective.

5. Skittles, "Romance"

You always have to have a silly commercial that just makes you laugh.

Since we didn't have an entrant from Doritos this year, we'll go to Skittles for that.

In a twist on the boy throwing a rock at the window, this time a guy is throwing Skittles through a window to get his girl's attention.

In the beginning, it's just Katie who is catching them, but then she moves over on the couch and a cast of characters get into the act.