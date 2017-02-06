HOUSTON -- If anyone sees New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's game jersey from Super Bowl LI, he has a message for you: Could it please be returned?

Brady couldn't find his jersey in the Patriots' celebratory locker room after a stunning 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at Houston's NRG Stadium.

"Yeah, it will be on eBay soon, I guess," he told ESPN's Kevin Van Valkenburg on his way to the team buses.

Reporters saw Brady looking through the bag in front of his locker after the game, before calling some team staffers over.

In a video posted on the NFL's Twitter account, Brady tells Patriots owner Robert Kraft that 'someone stole his game jersey'. "Are you serious? Well, you better look online," Kraft replied.

"It was right here. I know exactly where I put it," Brady said, according to USA Today SPORTS.

Something similar happened to Brady's jersey after the Patriots' 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015, so this isn't a one-time occurrence. It didn't seem to be a major concern to the team.