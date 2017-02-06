NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Titans tight end Frank Wycheck, who threw the lateral on the Music City Miracle, said in a television interview on Fox-WZTV in Nashville that he's certain he has CTE.

"I'm sure, I'm sure," he said when asked if he believes he had the degenerative brain disease revealed in autopsies of many former football players.

"The punishment I took, the concussions and the dings and all that stuff," he said. "...You can't test for CTE unless you're dead."

Wycheck said he suffers from migraine headaches and depression, doesn't like to socialize and finds himself going into a room and then forgetting why he went there.

He estimates he was part of 297,000 collisions from the start of his football life at 5 until he retired at 33.

Frank Wycheck celebrates on Jan. 8, 2000 after his lateral to Kevin Dyson resulted in the "Music City Miracle" and a playoff victory over the Bills. Jeff HaynesAFP/Getty Images

"Hits in the head," he said. "I was a linebacker and I was a running back [before he was a tight end], so I was hitting with my head every single time."

Twenty-five of the hits, the report said, resulted in concussions.

Wycheck ranks third all-time in Titans franchise receptions, with 482 and seventh in receiving yards with 4,958.

He was a sixth-round draft pick out of Maryland in 1993, and the Oilers claimed him off waivers for $100 in 1995.

He currently serves as a co-host of The Wake Up Zone on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville as well as the color commentator for Titans Radio, but he has missed work, including the Titans game at San Diego this season, because of his symptoms.

Note: Paul Kuharsky also works at 104.5 The Zone.