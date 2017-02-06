GRETNA, La. -- The man who fatally shot former NFL player Joe McKnight has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge.

Joe McKnight was shot to death on Dec. 1 in an apparent road rage incident. Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

A lawyer for Ronald Gasser, 55, told reporters after Monday's arraignment in the New Orleans suburb of Gretna that McKnight's death was a case of justifiable homicide.

Gasser, from Terrytown, had initially been arrested on a manslaughter charge. Last week he was indicted on a second-degree murder charge, which carries a mandatory life sentence. He is jailed on $750,000 bond.

McKnight, who played for the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs, was killed Dec. 1. Authorities have said that McKnight, who was black and 28 years old, and Gasser, who is white, were driving erratically and yelling at each other on a New Orleans bridge prior to the shooting.