Tom Brady filmed a commercial with a fifth Super Bowl ring before his season even started.

An executive with Shields Health Care Group, a Massachusetts-based MRI and CT scan business, said Monday its ad that ran in the Boston market during the Super Bowl LI postgame show was filmed in September.

The commercial, with Brady taking off four Super Bowl rings before getting an MRI, had been running since October, when the New England Patriots quarterback returned from his four-game Deflategate suspension. But the new spot featured Brady removing a fifth ring from his pocket.

"I forgot this one," Brady said. "It's kind of new."

When told he's going to need a bigger locker, Brady -- in a dig at the "Deflategate" scandal and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell -- responds, "Roger that!"

"Our deal runs through next season and we knew we wouldn't get to film something again," John Antaya, Shields' chief marketing officer, told ESPN. "So we thought about the fact that if they won, what we shot would be old."

Antaya said Brady did the alternate ending because he was comfortable with Bobby Farrelly -- of the Farrelly brothers screenwriting and directing tandem -- who directed the spot.

"Tom's trust with Bobby went a long way," Antaya said.

Although the spot only ran once in the Boston market, it circulated on social media and soon had more than 160,000 hits on YouTube.

The commercial with Shields is Brady's first local commercial.

"The Shields family does a lot with charity and that's how it started with Tom," Antaya said. "Money never came up until the very end."

Antaya wouldn't disclose how much money the company paid, but sources said a local 30-second commercial in the Boston market during the game would cost about $200,000. Shields would have paid significantly less for a spot in the postgame.

Antaya said all the national attention is hard to quantify because Shields, which has official deals with the Patriots, Bruins and Celtics, doesn't have a business outside of New England.