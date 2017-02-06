Longtime NFL place-kicker Shayne Graham announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

Graham was released by the Atlanta Falcons last September and didn't play last season. He finishes his career with 1,260 points in 15 seasons. He made 277 of his 324 field goal attempts and was 429-for-435 on extra points.

He was selected to one Pro Bowl, in 2005 when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals, and is the most accurate kicker in the history of that franchise.

"One of the great regrets I have in my career is that I didn't realize how good I had it in Cincinnati," Graham said, according to Bengals.com. "There was a time I fooled myself into thinking there were other things more important than what they were. I lost grasp of what true reality was. When I look back on it I feel like I could have been there a lot longer if I made different decisions. But think it made me a better person, made me a better professional."

Graham, 39, said he plans to pursue opportunities to become a special-teams coach.