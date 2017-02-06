HOUSTON -- Atlanta Falcons starting right tackle Ryan Schraeder was informed he tore a ligament in his right ankle during the Falcons' loss in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, a source told ESPN.com.

The Falcons lost 34-28 in overtime to the New England Patriots.

Schraeder is scheduled to undergo further testing Tuesday, the source said. Schraeder is not expected to undergo surgery. The initial word is that it will likely be "a good month'' before Schraeder starts to feel normal again.

He initially suffered the ligament tear in the second quarter, but it "finally gave out" on the play before he was helped off the field in the fourth quarter, with 5 minutes and 18 seconds left in regulation and the Falcons leading 28-20. Three plays later, Atlanta QB Matt Ryan was sacked for a 12-yard loss by Patriots defensive lineman Trey Flowers, who charged up the middle.

The sack turned a 40-yard field goal possibility into a 50-plus yard attempt. The Falcons eventually pushed themselves out of field goal range when left tackle Jake Matthews was whistled for holding on third down.

Right tackle Ryan Schraeder tore a ligament in his right ankle during Atlanta's 34-28 overtime loss to New England in Super Bowl LI. Scott Boehm via AP

Schraeder, 28, started all 16 regular-season games and all three playoff contests. He was undrafted when he came out of Division II Valdosta State but became a regular starter during the 2014 season. The Falcons rewarded Schraeder with a five-year, $31.5 million contract extension in November, a deal that included $12.5 million guaranteed. Schraeder is signed through 2021.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn will address the health of his team going into the offseason during his season-ending press conference. The day and time of the press conference has yet to be announced.

Pro Bowl center Alex Mack, who played all 49 snaps in the Super Bowl despite a chip fracture in his left fibula, faces a surgical procedure. Wide receiver Julio Jones, who played 40 snaps in the Super Bowl coming off a lingering toe sprain, also could undergo surgery.